Kenyan Diaspora Joe Mwangi to run for Governor of California in 2020

A Kenyan American preacher Dr Bishop Joe Symmon Mwangi has declared his interest to run for Governor of California in 2022. It is not the first time Dr. Mwangi is trying his lack, he has done it before but he has not given up and is determined to give it a shot again. He was born and raised in Murang’a, Kenya and is married to Dr. Alycejo Mwangi. Here below is his statement:

My name is Joe Mwangi Symmon. I wish every American best wishes as we Celebrate 244th Independence Day. As a resident of the Golden State, I hereby declare my intention to run for Governor of California in 2022. Or, and when governor Newsom is recalled.

I’m Born-again Christian and a Conservative Republican. I’m pro-life, pro-family, Straight, Anti-dope and Committed believer in what the Scripture says:

“When the righteous are in authority and become great, the people rejoice; But when the wicked man rules, the people groan and sigh.” Proverbs 29:2 AMP.

California has suffered long in the grip of bad Dynastic leadership. Change will and must happen now not later.

With God’s favor and the choice of California voters, Joe Symmon will bring that change.

Here’s our biggest moment for Change. To reclaim the Golden State and restore its former Grace and Glory.

I sincerely covet your prayers and support as we turn a new page in California Republic.

VOTE JOE SYMMON GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA.

IT’S POSSIBLE.

