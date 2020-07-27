Kenyan Woman Eunice Simu Brown collapse and dies in Boston MA

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the sudden passing of our Matriarch Mama Eunice Blessing Simu Brown on July 16, 2020 in Boston, MA.

Eunice is survived by her children, Patrick Lumbasi and Nicholas Tunguta (Kenya), Frank Simu and and Phoebe Wavinya (Maryland) as well as 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was sister to Susan Kieti (Maryland), Allan Mulango Simu, Emmanuel Ngolanya Simu, Elizabeth Kivindyo (late), Nelly Mbatha, Esther Muindi, John Musyoki Simu, Josephine Muthiani (late), James Nthale Simu (late), Joyce Ombachi, Mary Wekesa, Phillip Kitonyi Simu, Shadrack Kavita Simu, and Abigail Kilonzo all of Kenya. She was daughter to the late Paul and late Phoebe Nzilani Simu of Kangundo Kenya.

A wake and viewing is scheduled on Saturday, August 1, 12:00pm-3:00pm. at McGuire Funeral Service, Inc. 7400 Georgia Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20012 all are welcome.

We plan on laying mom to rest in Webuye, Kenya and are looking at a budget of $20,000. We kindly appeal for your assistance in helping us accomplish this.

For donations and support kindly use the avenues below:

Cashapp: $fisimu (240) 271-4227 Frank Simu

Zelle: (240) 938-4529 Phoebe Wavinya

Venmo: @Phoebe-Wavinya

Cashapp: $Wavinya (240) 938-4529 Phoebe Wavinya

Contacts:

Frank Simu: (240) 271-4227

Phoebe Wavinya: (240) 938-4529

Chris Kieti (301)675-5504

Phoebe Nancy Kieti (240)367-5078

Dickens Odhiambo (301) 979-1311

Please keep our family in prayer. Thank you and God bless you.

