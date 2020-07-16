Maureen Waititu furious at fan accusing her of tainting ex-boyfriend’s name

Popular Kenyan YouTuber Maureen Waititu recently went off on a fan after she sent her a direct message on Instagram accusing her of tainting her ex-boyfriend’s name out of jealously. “Why did you paint the father of your kids in a bad way knowing very well he caters for literally everything?” asked the fan in part. Angered by the fans ‘audacity to question her relationship with the father of her children, Frankie Justgymit, Maureen stated that she is not obligated to air her business out for everyone to see.

“Excuse me? Who are you to think that you know me? Do you know what I do for my kids? Do you know anything about what being a father is? Should I speak all the unspeakable things he’s done to me for you to understand how much I have covered for that man? Did he or Kwamboka send you? You seem to be an advocate of theirs. Don’t even think about coming at me without knowing the other side of the story,” she responded.

Maureen went on to accuse Frankie of having an eye for Corazon even before their split to the point of him flirting with her. “Ps if by screwing around with a socialite who he was flirting with when we were still together and knocking her up is what you call getting a mate, I pity your kind of thinking. You must have a very perfect life to be minding other people’s business. Women like you are why society has a problem… I wish you everything that man has put me through and you will remember why a person like me is maintaining her silence. Don’t try me,” she continued.

The mother of two went on to rubbish Frankie’s earlier claims that he did everything for his children adding that doing so was his responsibility and should therefore not feel like a task. “Ask him to show you a receipt of the last shirt, haircut, entertainment or trip he took his kids. Ask him then you can come here and attack me. And taking care of his kids isn’t a favour. It’s his responsibility. You don’t hear me going around telling the world what I do for my children. You should be ashamed of yourself,” stated Maureen.

Frankie’s confession

Maureen’s furious message comes a few days after the father of her two children made a YouTube video listing the numerous things he does for his children. In the video, Frankie, real name Frankie Kiarie, stated that he sends a weekly amount of Sh6,000 for his boy’s upkeep, caters for his older son’s school fees and ensures a roof over their heads, all this with the help of his mother. “Each week I send money for my children’s upkeep, actually let me be candid and say I send Sh6, 000 every week for their upkeep. Personally I spend like maybe Sh2, 500 on myself and I’m a fully grown man. I pay for school fees. So with school fees, Lexi goes to Montessori, he loves it there. It’s a private school, the fees there is not cheap, and it’s not cheap at all. The fitness trainer also clarified that Corazon was not the reason he and his baby mama called it quits.

By Diana Anyango

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

