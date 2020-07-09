Photos: Junet Mohamed and Joho charter private jet to visit Raila in Dubai

By Diaspora Messenger
Photos: Junet Mohamed and Joho charter private jet to visit Raila in Dubai

Photos: Junet Mohamed and Joho charter private jet to visit Raila in DubaiOn Thursday afternoon, Governor Joho and his close friend Junet Mohamed dropped everything and hopped onto a lavish Airbus A318 private jet.

Destination? Dubai.

The two, in a series of photos shared on Junet Mohamed’s Twitter account were on their way to visit ODM leader Raila Odinga who recently underwent a corrective nerve surgery.

“Off to Dubai with Junet Mohamed to see Baba,” Governor Joho Tweeted.

The super mid-sized jet like the two were riding in- an Airbus 318 to be exact –  would set your bank account a cool Ksh.500,000 back each hour according to Paramount Business- a private jet charter company.

Junet and Joho enjoying the finer things in life. Photo: Hassan Joho/ Twitter

It takes around five hours to Dubai from Nairobi. Do the math.

Around Ksh.2M.

The move to hire the jet was informed by the existing air travel restrictions brought about by the new coronavirus.

Raila, who underwent surgery at a top German facility in the U.A.E flew out of the country aboard private jet and will most likely make his way back similarly.

Last week, in a video shared by his youngest daughter Winnie Odinga, Raila  rubbished rumours of ill-heath saying he was recovering before coming back to the country.

His family had earlier on said the former Prime Minister underwent surgery to for a nerve disorder on his foot.

By Tonny Ndungu 

Sopurce-citizentv.co.ke

