Username Investments delivers Nakuru Harmony Gardens title deeds

Username Investments has delivered Nakuru Harmony Gardens title deeds. This empowers our clients to develop their own homes and settle their families in line with our mission. We are glad that despite the COVID-19 disruptions, we have fulfilled our promise of delivering title deeds.

For clients living in Kenya, they can collect their title deeds from our three offices. For diaspora clients, the title deeds will be shipped via their preferred courier service or issued to their Lawyers upon formal request to us.

Nakuru has continued to witness infrastructural growth such Nakuru Interchange along (A104) Road at Nyahururu turnoff – Njoro turnoff and Mau Summit Junction, emergence of factories with the recent launch of a cement factory, upcoming expansion of Nakuru – Nairobi highway among others.

All these factors have led to massive appreciation of land prices making the area a hotspot for real estate investment. If you are looking for an affordable land in Nakuru, Username Investments is the company to invest with.

About Username Investments

The company is the leading Kenyan based real estate and development Company. We desire to provide the current and upcoming generation with a place they can call home. We have conceptualized and completed over 38 projects located in Ngong, Lekishon, Ipolosat, Tinga, Nakuru, Naivasha, Konza, Athi River and Kangundo Road. We have formed a client base of over 10,200 clients and issued over 8,072 title deeds to clients who are spread across Kenya and in the diaspora including Europe, USA, the Middle East , Canada and Africa.

Title Transfer and documentation process

All our projects have got freehold title deeds. Our Relationship Managers will avail to you Offer Letters and Sale Agreements for signing. Upon completion of payment, you will fill in a Title Deed Transfer Form. Once your title deed is processed we will ship it to you via your preferred courier service or write to us with instructions to give it to your lawyer or your family member.

For more information;

Call/WhatsApp +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

