VIDEO: Caroline Mutoko’s public lecture to men rattles Kenyans

Caroline Mutoko has come out to attack men for pretending to be too immune to Coronavirus, following Papa Shirandula’s controversial demise.

The no-nonsense media personality lashed out at Kenyan men for an ego too high to even afford to take fruits, wash hands or just take frequent baths to protect themselves and their families from the adverse effects of Covid-19.

Carol came out to forewarn men that this level of ignorance and pride is what is going to take them to their grave if they don’t watch out!

The very idea that a virus could come after you, all the man that you are is impossible, until the virus does come to you. Number two “Oh Lord, you hate water!” Someone has to beg you to wash your hands and this is pre-Covid. “Ow, shower? Oh that’s news!”

She termed this “mental and habitual predisposition to shy away from hygiene” that will have lasting negative effects on men eventually.

The Ignorance

Going further to condemn men for their terrible lifestyle choices of either drinking alcohol or eating nyama choma day in, day out.

While the Ministry of Health has consistently advised on the consumption of fruits and maintaining a healthy diet during these times.

Nobody can make you eat anything, that does not look like a cow or a goat. “Mi sikulangi matunda. Hiyo ni ya watoto na wanawake”. And yet, the Vitamin C you need, can be put on a plate. We have tried to put effervescent taps for you to drink and you´re like, “mi sikunywangi hizo vitu, ikiwa si ka-Glen fulani”.

Taking note of the common stereotype men have adopted about going to see a doctor:

You, see a doctor? You’re like “apana, nitakunya kasomething. Chang’aa huuwa hii kitu”. Because you can’t even be told, you’re like “Apana, mi siendagi hospitali, I could die there!”

Hinting at Papa Shirandula’s death that has struck the Kenyan space with a bang, Carol wrapped up:

What happened to papa? It’s a mental and behavioral thing.

Her rant comes just a day after Vera Sidika slammed ignorant Kenyans for taking Covid-19 as a scam.

