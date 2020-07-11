VIDEO: Hilarious collection of Pastor Nganga’s Drama at Neno Evangelism

VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: Hilarious collection of Pastor Nganga’s Drama at Neno Evangelism

VIDEO: Hilarious collection of Pastor Nganga's Drama at Neno EvangelismPastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism is always in the news for the wrong reasons, he likes trending and seems to enjoy controversy. For those who have forgotten,here is the collection of many clips of the famous pastor Nganga in his element.Video by LeeMakwiny

Wedding video: The lady at the centre of Pastor Ng’ang’a viral rant.

- Advertisement -

In 2012, Controversial Neno Evangelism Pastor James Ng’ang’a exchanged vows with the love of his life Loise Murugi Maina at a colorful ceremony attended by the then Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka among other high profile guests. 7 years down the line, a storm is brewing at Haile Selassie Avenue based church. Pastor Ng’ang’a in a video that has since gone viral has threatened to kick out some of his bishops, accusing them of disrespecting his wife.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: