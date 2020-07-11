VIDEO: Hilarious collection of Pastor Nganga’s Drama at Neno Evangelism

Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism is always in the news for the wrong reasons, he likes trending and seems to enjoy controversy. For those who have forgotten,here is the collection of many clips of the famous pastor Nganga in his element.Video by LeeMakwiny

Wedding video: The lady at the centre of Pastor Ng’ang’a viral rant.

- Advertisement -

In 2012, Controversial Neno Evangelism Pastor James Ng’ang’a exchanged vows with the love of his life Loise Murugi Maina at a colorful ceremony attended by the then Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka among other high profile guests. 7 years down the line, a storm is brewing at Haile Selassie Avenue based church. Pastor Ng’ang’a in a video that has since gone viral has threatened to kick out some of his bishops, accusing them of disrespecting his wife.

