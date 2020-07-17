VIDEO: KTN’s Mary Kilobi and Francis Atwoli Celebrate Birthday in Style

KTN news anchor Mary Kilobi whose birthday was on Thursday July 16, celebrated it in style accompanied by her husband COTU Sec-Gen Francis Atwoli.

In a video shared on her social media pages, the news anchor and her husband enjoyed a night of music and dance at their home.

“Birthday evening. Corona era,” Kilobi captioned the video.

Through their music, the band showered praises on both Kilobi for her beauty and Atwoli for being brave in nature.

Earlier in the day, Atwoli had penned a sweet message to his wife, whom he stated was an added advantage in his life.

“Happy Birthday Maria, may our good Lord take care of you and give you more years to come for myself, our family and friends who all love seeing you around me as you are an added advantage,” Atwoli wrote on Facebook.

Unlike last year where the couple traveled to Seycheles to celebrate the ceremony, this year was different, owing to the current coronavirus situation in the world.

“Dear God, From the deepest part of my heart, I am truly Grateful to you Papa for what You have done in me, for me and through me. Only You could do! You’ve proven many so wrong!” Kilobi had written at the time on her Instagram page.

The two broke the internet in 2018 when Kilobi revealed that she was the newlywed wife to the trade unionist, with most Kenyans taking issue with their 35-years age gap.

“There is no age limit between a man and a woman, everywhere in the world,” Atwoli stated in an interview on Citizen TV.

