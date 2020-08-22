LIMITED OFFER ALERT: Naivasha Dry Port View

With the recent development brewing in Naivasha our plots have a major boost from the nearby road and infrastructural development. The ICD dry port officially launched and progress is rife at the port. Operations have commenced opening up the Ethiopia-S. Sudan corridor and the cargo streaming in from the Mombasa port is streaming in. Naivasha has attained special economic zone status which translates to development for neighboring areas.

Our plots are 300 meters from the standard gauge railway (SGR) phase 2A linking Nairobi and Naivasha. We have a special limited offer of Ksh. 599,000 or USD 599 for a 1/8th acre plot valid up to the 27th of August 2020. Buy now and save big. Prices go up once the offer expires. Call now or WhatsApp Martin +254716490653 www.amgrealtors.com

LIMITED OFFER ALERT: Naivasha Dry Port View

- Advertisement -