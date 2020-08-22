Hilarious Video: Kiambu man butchers English in mock CNN interview

VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Horizontal Banner- MDKO

Hilarious Video: Kiambu man butchers English in mock CNN interview

Hilarious Video: Kiambu man butchers English in mock CNN interviewA Kiambu man who claims he recovered from coronavirus has left Kenyans in stitches after butchering the Queen’s language during what some thought was a CNN interview.

The video appeared to have been edited from an unrelated snippet of a live interview that was hosted by CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

- Advertisement -

The fast-rising online tickler was dressed down in a summer hat, a shirt and tie and attempted to give a hilarious recap of his triumphant battle with the coronavirus.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Video of woman claiming hydroxychloroquine cures covid-19…

NEWS

Trump administration drops restrictions for international…

NEWS

Fake Kenyan Refugees in Europe and USA Exposed By CNN

NEWS

Former CNN presenter Soni Methu dies suddenly in Diani

“Let me first return many many thanks for inviting me to speak inside a television (sic), you are catching me one on one from Kiambu Kenya, today I’m feeling hot like lack of importance,” he said in part.

Without even blinking, Kiambu man went on to narrate how he discovered he was infected with the virus after a dizzy spell at work.

“I was at the Mutura base when my head started biting me and I thinked it was because I had not drinken tea in the morning, I started feeling English English (sic) and decided to go to the hospital,” he added.

The video which appeared legit even got some Kenyans confused with journalist Rasna Warah Tweeting her disapproval at the interview which according to her, ”made no sense at all”.

 

The video which has been dismissed as a fake however made for a delightful comedic break, with Kenyans lauding the comedian’s creativity.

See some reactions to the video on social media:

 

 

By Tonny Ndungu

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke/

 

Hilarious Video: Kiambu man butchers English in mock CNN interview

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news and updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: