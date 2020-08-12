VIDEO: Real men bring food – Kansiime Anne Latest African comedy

VIDEO: Real men bring food - Kansiime Anne Latest African comedyKansiime Kubiryaba Anne, popularly known as Anne Kansiime is a Ugandan entertainer and comedian but though everything is done to entertain,she is so natural in what she does that sometimes one is forced to  stretch imagination to think that she does not just act it but she is naturally that way. All the same,She is very good and very talented.Enjoy the compilations below.

Where have u been Gerald!? Curfew compilation. Kansiime Anne. African comedy

Kansiime is helping a Muzungu. Lockdown compilation. African Comedy

Kansiime the Business Expert. Lock-down edition. African comedy. 2020

Give me back my Number. Kansiime Anne. African Comedy. 2020

