Affordable land for sale near Nakuru Town along Nakuru Eldoret highway

This is an affordable residential land that is 20 minutes’ drive from Nakuru town along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway. The distance from the main Nakuru-Eldoret highway is 900M. The plots are going for Ksh 599,000 only. To book a plot, you only need Kshs. 60,000. An instalment option is also available. We have a special offer of Ksh 550,000 for the first 50 investors.

An installment investment option for up to 12 months as shown below

3 months – Ksh 623,000

6 months – Ksh 647,000

9 months – Ksh 671,000

12 months – Ksh 695,000

The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees included with no hidden charges.

Why invest here?

This is perfect project where you can buy, build and live here The plots are only 900M from the main Nakuru – Eldoret Highway and 20 mins drive from Nakuru town The plots are near the recently launched Simba Cement Factory and opposite Nakuru Teachers Training College. This land in near Gicheha Farm and near Kabarak University Investors in Springfield Nakuru Phase I, II & III are already begun construction their residential homes in the property. Key amenities such as schools, religious centres, shopping facilities, hospitals etc. in the area Properties in this area have been appreciating in value with a significant percentage Springfield Nakuru Phase IV is the most affordable land in the area selling at Ksh 599,000 The land comes with value addition like perimeter fence, Estate gate, graded roads, water and electricity in the neighbourhood. The price is all-inclusive and has freehold title deeds Nakuru as one of the fastest-growing towns in East and Central Africa owing to its central location according to UN Habitat Nakuru is the fourth largest town in Kenya and the second richest county in Kenya Nakuru has already been approved to become a city and this will attract both local and foreign investors making it grow in leaps and bounds. Nakuru is set to have an airport that will facilitate export of agricultural goods and as well increase air transport. Viewing is free, we have site visits every Wednesdays & Saturdays. Meeting point is at Kencom in Nairobi at 7:00 am and Nakuru at Westside Mall at 8:30 am

To invest;

Call/WhatsApp: +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

For more information visit https://usernameproperties.com/property/springfield-nakuru-phase-iv-118

