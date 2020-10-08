Betty Bayo tells Size 8 to Fight for her marriage – Cheating is minor offence

Controversial gospel singer Betty Bayo has sent out a special message encouraging Size 8 not to give up on her marriage despite DJ Mo cheating.

According to Betty Bayo cheating is not an offense to make a woman give up on her marriage and the life she spent building. This message comes just a few hours after DJ Mo was exposed for having a 4 year affair with a certain lady, Margret.

through her social media pages the gospel singer went on to write;

Size 8 am so proud of you….fight for your marriage cheating is a minor offense…if I ever get in a marriage worth fighting for I will….on my knees I will fight for it….I’ll proof to all of you marriage works.

Betty failed marriage

Well, having broken up with Pastor Kanyari over unknown issues; which unfortunately never got solved!

However it appears that she has not learnt how to handle marriage issues; especially now that she regrets walking out of her own union. But now that she is wiser, Betty hopes that Size 8 will not make the same mistake considering that she has built with DJ Mo for years.

Source-http://www.ghafla.com/

