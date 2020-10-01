Diversity Green Card Lottery DV 2022 Opens Wednesday, October 7 2020

Diversity Green Card Lottery DV 2022 Opens Wednesday, October 7th, 2020
Diversity Green Card Lottery DV 2022 Opens Wednesday, October 7th, 2020The registration period for DV-2022 Program begins on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time  and concludes on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Standard Time .

Applicants must submit entries for the DV-2022 program electronically at dvprogram.state.gov between noon, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (GMT-4), Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and noon, Eastern Standard Time (EST) (GMT-5), Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Do not wait until the last week of the registration period to enter, as heavy demand may result in website delays. No late entries or paper entries will be accepted.
The law allows only one entry per person during each entry period. The Department of State uses sophisticated technology to detect multiple entries. Submission of more than one entry will render you ineligible for a DV. APPLY https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/immigrate/diversity-visa-program-entry/diversity-visa-submit-entry1.html?wcmmode=disabled

 

Diversity Green Card Lottery DV 2022 Opens Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 

