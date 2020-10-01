Diversity Green Card Lottery DV 2022 Opens Wednesday, October 7 2020

Diversity Green Card Lottery DV 2022 Opens Wednesday, October 7th, 2020
The registration period for DV-2022 Program begins on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time and concludes on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Standard Time .
- Advertisement -
Applicants must submit entries for the DV-2022 program electronically at dvprogram.state.gov between noon, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (GMT-4), Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and noon, Eastern Standard Time (EST) (GMT-5), Tuesday, November 10, 2020.