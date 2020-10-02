Mukorino Professor Dr Elizabeth Wachira honored at Texas A&M University



A Kenyan Diaspora Dr. Elizabeth Wachira who is a Faculty member of Texas A&M University will be among fifteen outstanding faculty members who will be honored by A&M-Commerce Faculty Senate and the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education during the second annual Dr. Augustine “Chuck” Arize Junior Faculty Award Ceremony on Tuesday, October 6.

According to the university communication, the Junior Faculty Award recognizes faculty members from A&M-Commerce who exhibit professional excellence. Professors are nominated by department heads or deans based on exceptional teaching evaluations, research, publications and more.

Apart from being a professor at Texas A&M University, Dr. Elizabeth Wachira is a youth director at her church in Texas, Rhema Gospel Church and have been blessed to use her God given talents to grow the kingdom and strengthen the body of Christ.

In the video below, Dr. Elizabeth Wachira explains why she has kept her turban and kept her Akorino believes even in a challenging enviroment.

The Tuesday’s virtual ceremony will be conducted via Zoom. Speakers and presenters include Dr. Mark Rudin, university president; Dr. Julia Ballenger, Faculty Senate president; Trelandra Duffey, musician; Dr. John Humphreys, provost and vice-president of Academic Affairs; Dr. Alberto Ruiz, vice-president of Academic Affairs, University of Louisiana-Monroe; and Dr. Augustine “Chuck” Arize. Dr. Chester Robinson, associate professor of counseling, will serve as master of ceremonies.

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter

