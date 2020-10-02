Kenya Airways NYC-NBO Direct Flight Resumption – 29th Oct 2020

Kenya Airways is pleased to announce resumption of the nonstop NYC-NBO flight

beginning 29th October 2020 operating 2x weekly ( on Wed/Sun) in November and

increasing to 3x weekly ( on Wed/Fri/Sun) thereafter and connecting to our Africa

wide connections.

We look forward to hosting you onboard our flights to your favorite destinations

when you are ready to travel.

Please reach out to us with any inquiries at the contacts numbers below.

Your New York Sales Team,

Tel. 1-866-536-9224

Email: [email protected]

