Kenya Airways NYC-NBO Direct Flight Resumption – 29th Oct 2020
Kenya Airways NYC-NBO Direct Flight Resumption – 29th Oct 2020
Kenya Airways is pleased to announce resumption of the nonstop NYC-NBO flight
beginning 29th October 2020 operating 2x weekly ( on Wed/Sun) in November and
increasing to 3x weekly ( on Wed/Fri/Sun) thereafter and connecting to our Africa
wide connections.
We look forward to hosting you onboard our flights to your favorite destinations
when you are ready to travel.
Please reach out to us with any inquiries at the contacts numbers below.
Your New York Sales Team,
Tel. 1-866-536-9224
Email: [email protected]
Cheap Flight Offers from New York – Nairobi JFK – NBO starting at
Kenya Airways NYC-NBO Direct Flight Resumption – 29th Oct 2020