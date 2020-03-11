VIDEO: How Akorino as a Minority are Integrating in the American Society

Akorino in the USA: Dr. Solomon Waigwa explains How the Akorino people as a Minority are Integrating in the American Society. Dr. Waigwa represent few Akorinos living in the United States of America and he has been a trailblazer for this group of people.

The Akorino are a group of Kenyan Christians whose beliefs and practices are very different from other Kenyans. In Kenya,a Mukorino is viewed differently and they stand out wherever they are. If Akorinos are viewed so in Kenya,think about a Mukorino in USA,in a McDonald,Walmart or in any school. Dr. Waigwa family has endured all and for about 24 years, his family has not only survived but has excelled in every area.

Dr. Solomon Waigwa is Professor of Religion and Philosophy at Wily College and an Ordained Minister of the Akorino Church. He received his Ph.D. from Baylor University.

Dr. David Waigwa Wachira, Dr. Waigwa’s son works as an expert in operations, analytics and advisory work at the World Bank. He worked at the World Bank for four years from September 2013 as a young Professional before moving on to his role as a public sector specialist in the Governance Global Practice sector,a position he currently hold.

By Isaac Kariuki/Diaspora Messenger

