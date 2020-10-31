Optiven Sets Up Round the Clock Water Supply System at the Garden of Joy

By Bonnie Tinda
0

Friday was a great day as Optiven established a round the clock water supply system at the Garden of Joy gated community that is located 7 minutes from Koma Town, Kangundo Road.

The event was a big win to our customers and the neigbours who will now enjoy 24/7 water supply in the coming months. The water system Engineer Mr. Robert Odhiambo was upbeat as he explained the incorporation of the green energy component to supply the water. The systems will be a hybrid of Kenya Power and solar power. He thanked Optiven’s work ethics, having worked with Optiven for over ten years as a service provider.

We now get ready to mobilise all Garden of Joy customers to be there on Friday 6th November 2020 participate in green energy agenda. We shall all plant one tree each on that day.

