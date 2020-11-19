Kenyan Embassy In Paris To Allow Visits by Appointment Only

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Kenyan Embassy in Paris has announced restriction of visits under new revised measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The embassy, in guidelines shared by the Head of Mission Prof Judi Wakhungu, stated that services will only be provided to people who have secured an appointment and given a specific date and a time to arrive at the embassy.

The embassy said it will continue to offer all key services including submission of e-passport application forms, visa application, and birth certificate application.

The embassy also noted that it will be providing non-marriage certification, ethics certification, translation services, legalization among other services.

The embassy further discouraged people visiting the embassy on appointment from tagging other along.

“It is forbidden to accompany others to the embassy,” the embassy stated.

The revised protocols come at a time of heightened vigilance in France as the government upscaled virus containment measures.

President Emmanuel Macron had imposed a second nationwide lockdown on October 30 after virus infections spiked in the European country.

Macron said that under the new measures, people would only be allowed to leave home for essential work or medical reasons.

As of November 19, the country had reported 2,065,138 infections, 145,391 recoveries and 46,698 deaths.

A government spokesperson quoted by AFP, said the country was unlikely to lift the partial coronavirus lockdown any time soon even if some restrictions may be relaxed before Christmas.

