President Kenyatta pays Ksh.1M hospital bill for Leonard Mambo Mbotela

By Diaspora Messenger
President Kenyatta pays Ksh.1M hospital bill for Leonard Mambo MbotelaVeteran radio presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela was on Saturday finally discharged from The Nairobi South Hospital after President Uhuru Kenyatta settled his bill.

Mbotela, who was admitted at the facility on October 29, 2020, had by Friday accumulated a bill of Ksh.1,105,498.78, according to a letter by the hospital’s Human Resource Manager, Stephen Mutavi.

According to a close family member who spoke to Citizen Digital, President Kenyatta paid Ksh.1 million of the bill in cash while the remaining amount was settled by a contribution from Kenyan well-wishers.

Mbotela, famous for his Je, Huu ni Ungwana? segment on TV and radio, has hence been released and will now undergo home care treatment.

By Ben Kirui 

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke/

 

