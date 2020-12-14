Death Announcement For Christine Gikanga Of Atlanta Georgia

Death Announcement For Christine Gikanga Of Atlanta GeorgiaKenyans in Atlanta Georgia are mourning the passing away of Christine Gikanga who died yesterday after a very long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis.

In 2018, the Kenyan Diaspora Community helped to  raised funds for Christine for her stem cell treatment which was not  covered by Medicare or Medicaid. See video below!

The sad news of her death has brought a deep sorrow to the Gikanga’s  family, the Kenyan community in Georgia and the many friends who supported her during her long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis.

The funeral arrangements and other information about her burial will be posted later. Those who wish to join the whatsapp group for her farewell can click the link below.

https://chat.whatsapp.com/BzMVlJ6aJkOKhxldF0K5rW

Let us remember her family in our prayers. Rest In Peace Christine Gikanga!

