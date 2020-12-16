Promotion To Glory For Christine Gikanga Of Atlanta Georgia

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will, the Gikanga family announces the promotion to Glory of Christine Gikanga on 12/13/2020 after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis. She is the elder sister to wangari Gikanga, Njoki Gikanga, and Kariuki Gikanga (deceased), and adopted daughter to Irene Gikanga and daughter of the late Kariuki Gikanga and Margaret Mukami Kabiru. Let us support the family in prayers and in finances.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated later. It has been confirmed she will be laid to rest in Kenya next to her beloved brother and father as she wished.

Contributions towards funeral expenses can be sent to:

Wangari Gikanga

CashApp…770 262 3058

Zelle……….770 262 3058

MPESA….. Shugu Maranga 0799 870 995

May her soul rest in ETERNAL PEACE.

Contacts for questions and well wishes:

Ev. Esther Thairo: 404- 721-9323

Lucy Karuri: 678-478-7804

Christine Muchene: 678-887-8256

Rev. Wambui: +1 (229) 392-8734

Joyce Green: 404-374-4927

Treza Mukindi: 404-563-1772

