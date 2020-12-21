Kenya to send Break Dancers to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the addition of BREAK DANCING to the 2024 Paris Olympics, a move that has been warmly received by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

- Advertisement -

NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku has said that plans are already underway to introduce the sport at the grassroots with an aim of growing the sport and have a presence in Paris when the sport will be making its debut at the Olympics.

Break Dancing or B-boying is not a new thing in Kenya because young boys and girls have been doing break dancing just like any other type of dancing but now it is new as a sport.

The addition of break dancing in the Olympic games will make things even more interesting which will mean that people will not only be doing it for leisure and entertainment but there will also be a bigger prize of becoming an Olympian.

Young Kenyans, especially in cities like Nairobi and Mombasa have been break dancing in the streets for a years. Last year the first international break dancing battle was held in Nairobi.

Joseph Njoroge who was one of the few young Kenyans who represented the country in the Break Free-Worldwide B-boying competition in America last July have said,

“Break Dancing is something that people do for fun, but now that it has been drafted into the Olympics, I believe it is a sport that will bring the country in years to come”.

Meanwhile it was a disappointment for Kenya after cross country failed to be drafted in the 2024 Olympics.

Kenya has been a dominant force in the cross country and it hoped that the sport will get the nod from the IOC but that did not happen.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe shared the disappointment with Kenya saying that cross country is an exciting and first growing sport around the world which deserved a place in the Olympics.

By Meshack Keicha,

Source-https://boxscorenews.com/

Kenya to send Break Dancers to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games