Kenyan Popular Personalities Who Have Made A Mark In The World

Kenya has always been the country known to the world for athletics or tourism but now it is known for more.

A few celebrities have ensured to leave a mark in the world by not only being known in their country but also beyond

Elsa Majimbo – she has nominated for the E! People’s choice awards in the category of African social star which she won.

Khaligraph Jones – he was nominated for the 2020 BET Hip Hop awards for best international flow

Octopizzo – he has been nominated for the 63 Grammy awards record of the year with his hit song another day.

Anita Soina – known for protecting and taking care of the environment with her slogan the green war. she has written a book about the environment and also has been nominated for the MTM UK awards.

Lupita Nyongo – Oscar winner

Edi Gathegi – Hollywood actor

Manoj Sood – Manoj Sood is a Canadian-based actor, producer, and director. He was born on May 5, 1962, in Mombasa to Hindu parents, Dr. B. K. Sood and Narindar Sood.

Barkhad Abdirahman – Barkhad Abdirahman is a young aspiring actor based in the US. He was born on June 15, 1994, in Nairobi Kenya.

Barkhad lived most of his life in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, on the south side of Minneapolis, Minnesota, US.

Kiran Shah – Kiran Shah is a 63-year-old Kenyan-Indian actor, stuntman, creature performer and motion capture performer. He was born in Nairobi on September 28, 1956.

According to his website www.littlekiran.com, Kiran lived with his family in Kenya until the age of twelve when his family moved to India and later to Crawley, West Sussex, England.

By Joy Mburu

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

