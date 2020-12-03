VIDEO: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Finally impeached

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Thursday impeached with 88 MCAs voting in favour of the motion.

Eighty-two votes from the 122 MCAs were needed to impeach Sonko.

The house has adjourned until February 9, 2021.

Two MCAs have voted against the motion.

Earlier, minority leader Michael Ogada moved the impeachment motion.

There were 58 MCAs in the chambers. Others logged in virtually.

Speaker Benson Mutura attained quorum of 42 MCAs, giving the green light for the motion to be debated.

Ogada said, “This is a business that has never been executed before in this house. We are here to execute our last mandate, our last resort.”

“We have consulted and we have tried. Mr .Speaker we have held meetings in your office together with the executive to try find solution on how we bring solutions to this county. But we have no other option but to execute our last mandate to impeach Governor Sonko.”

Meanwhile, MCAs allied to Sonko alleged the virtual voting system has been rigged.

The MCAs, who are in Kwale county, claim they have been logged into the system despite switching their phones off.

The pro- Sonko MCAs who are 57 in total, have been in Kwale since Tuesday, with most of them switching off their phones since then.

