Woman Rep Gladys Shollei Weds Mzungu Boyfriend In Secret Ceremony

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei remarried on Saturday, December 12 in Eldoret town, 12 months after divorcing her former husband Sam Shollei.

Sources privy to the event detailed that the vocal Jubilee lawmaker tied the knot with her newfound love, a male foreigner of caucasian descent.

The nuptial was conducted by ordained clergy and under strict Covid-19 wedding rules.

Reports stated that less than five politicians were invited to the wedding.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei pictured in photos which leaked online in January 2020 FILE

It was also conducted at a secret location with attendees barred from entering the premises with their mobile phones.

Wedding organisers reportedly authorised only one photographer to take photos of the covert event.

The newly wedded couples photos leaked online on Friday, January 24, 2020, a fortnight after Shollei’s former husband and ex-Standard Group CEO Sam Shollei remarried.

“Congratulations my sister, Gladys Boss. They move on, we move on. They get engaged, we get engaged,” Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo Mabona then posted, congratulating Shollei and the foreigner.

Gladys, a lawyer, maintained her silence on the leaked photos which went viral.

Sam Shollei married journalist Faith Ronoh who hails from Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet on Friday, January 10, 2020.

The wedding was reportedly attended by relatives and close friends of the two families.

Gladys, a lawyer, and Sam divorced in early January 2020 with the Woman Rep being granted custody over their two children.

By JOHN MBATI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

