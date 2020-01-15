Gladys Shollei’s Husband Sam Remarries Days After Messy Divorce-PHOTOS

Gladys Shollei’s Husband Sam Remarries Days After Messy Divorce

Former Standard Group CEO Sam Shollei has remarried after the court ruled to grant Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei a divorce.

In a traditional ceremony, ‘Koito‘, that was held on Friday, January 10, 2020, Shollei got engaged to Faith Ronoh who hails from Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet as informed by KTN reporter who spoke to Kenyans.co.ke.

The wedding was reportedly attended by relatives and close friends of the two families.

Former Standard CEO Sam Shollei and Faith Rono during their ‘Koito’ on Friday, January 10, 2020.

The couple shares the honour of being former employees of the Mombasa road-based media house, with Faith having served as a senior corporate affairs officer.

Media reports indicated that the engagement came a day after the courts issued a green light for his divorce from the Uasin Gishu woman rep.

In a petition that was lodged by the politician in 2016, she accused her ex-husband of neglecting his responsibility to the family, his role to provide for them, and also of being abusive.

The court ruling is reported to have favoured the former Judiciary chief registrar in that she was allowed to keep their Kitisuru estate as well as their Uasin Gishu matrimonial farm.

Gladys Shollei was also granted custody over their two children and told the court that she needed no help from Sam in taking care of her family.

Former Standard Group CEO Sam Shollei (right) during his ‘Koito’ in Elgeyo Marakwet on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Faith Ronoh, Sam Shollei’s wife. The two got engaged on Friday, January 10, 2020

