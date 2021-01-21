Natalie Tewa Reveals Why She stopped creating Youtube content

YouTuber and influencer Natalie Tewa has opened up on why she has not been creating content and posting on her YouTube channel.

She responded, “I love creating content but lost my love for it because honestly not sure if it’s worth the negativity that comes with it”.

Tewa is popularly known for her travel and lifestyle vlogs.

Since 2015, she started creating and posting fitness and beauty videos on her YouTube channel.

Another fan asked whether she would eventually make a return to her vlogging passion, but her response was not so promising.

Tewa said she got tired of wrongly being judged and that her peace of mind was more important.

“You’ll come back to YouTube…girl we miss you,” said the fan.

To which she responded, “Got so many of these… I miss creating content too, but my peace is just more important, got tired of being wrongly judged.”

The last time the 27-year-old posted any content on her YouTube channel was about six months ago.

