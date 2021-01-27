Optiven Foundation Empowers Ahead Of Unesco Education Day



Ngatataek Secondary school in Kajiado County was the beneficiary of donations courtesy of Optiven Foundation. The donations which included sanitary pads and foodstuff were donated at the school located in Kajiado County. The event which was also graced by local administration officials was preceded by a clean up exercise that was happening for the second time in Ngatataek.

Speaking at Ngatataek Secondary School, Mr George Wachiuri Chairman Optiven Foundation noted that the times of the future education would change based on the emergence of Covid 19 worldwide. According to the Director General at UNESCO, the peak of the pandemic, saw closure of schools for 91% of learners, an approximate of 1.5 billion pupils and students missing school.

She adds that with the coming of covid-19, it then became apparent that education was a global public good and school was more than just a place of learning, ” said Audrey Azoulad. Indeed schools are also a place that provides protection, well-being, food and freedom.

During the 2021 International Day of Education, UNESCO called for promotion of education as a fundamental right. It also, like Optiven Foundation singled out that the most powerful aid to development for the future will be education. On this Wachiuri noted that there’s need to evaluate education and implement it wholesomely to include the environment.

“With our roll out of the GOGreen agenda, we at the Optiven Foundation just like UNESCO, we are defending the future of education as a right meaning defending the right to the future.” Wachiuri points out tha where students learn under trees, it’s because someone planted that tree for the future”. He paused a challenge to intellectuals and professionals in corporate Kenya to partner with their alumni and plant trees and embrace green initiatives for posterity.

To the community at Ngatataek, Wachiuri encouraged the students to be keen nonetheless because their future is as bright as the effort they put into their studies. Speaking at the school, Wachiuri noted that through the partnership and support of Philanthropists, the Optiven Foundation has managed to support various schools through intervention to ensure continuity of education in schools.

He says, “we are humbled to be in a position to transform the future of these shining stars who only need mentorship and support. A special thank you to all who support our vision of social economic empowerment because they are enablers of Transformation through the Foundation”. His sentiments come as the Optiven Foundation this year rolled out varied intervention in an effort to support education across the counties.

This the Foundation has continued to do through its education sponsorship program, Soaring Eagles Scholarship Program. “Through engagement and mentorship, the Optiven Foundation has moulded our children ready for the future. That really is what education should be for future generations”, Wachiuri said. This year’s celebration is under the theme ‘Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation.

Did you know?



Education is a human right, a public good and a public responsibility.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education

The day is a celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.

Today

258 million children and youth still do not attend school;

617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math;

Less than 40% of girls in sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary school

4,000,000 children and youth refugees are out of school.

