Promotion To Glory For Bishop Martin Kathurima Of Gaithersburg Maryland

Thank you very much for standing with Bishop Martin Kathurima’s family in prayers during these last difficult days. It is however with great sadness that we announce the passing away of Bishop Martin Kathurima of Christ Worship Center International in Gaithersburg Maryland.

Bishop Martin Kathurima went to be with the lord on Friday morning 8th January 2021 at Suburban hospital in Bethesda Maryland. Kindly continue praying for the family.

More details about Funeral Arrangements will be posted Later. God bless!