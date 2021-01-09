What it Takes to Get into a Good Master’s Program in the US

Harboring great dreams is one thing. However, without the right information and adequate preparation, success becomes more like a mirage; so near yet so far. Wilfred, currently attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville for his Master of Science in Business Analytics was born and raised in a small village in Meru.

From humble beginnings, he would see himself admitted to one of the best high schools in Tharaka Nithi County where he was among the best students in the KCSE exam where he scored an A- before proceeding to the University for his undergraduate studies. Yet, even with these academic milestones and a stable job after campus, he had an unfulfilled dream; an unquenchable thirst to break ceilings and further his studies in the christened land of opportunities-the USA.

Initially, he didn’t know where to start and when he started off, his journey would be riddled with enormous setbacks that almost brought him to the height of giving up on his dream. In his interview with Appstec America’s programs director Bob Mwiti, the ‘dreaming village boy’ as he refers to himself offers us a glimpse on what it takes to get into a good master’s program in the US through the Kenya airlift program. In the lens of his own personal experiences, he candidly delves into a number of steps which defines the whole process including:

Preparing and registering for the GMAT exam. Applying to US graduate schools. Applying for scholarships, student loans and graduate teaching assistantship jobs. The student’s visa journey. Relocating to the US for studies.

Enjoy watching the video;

