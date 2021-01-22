Video: Career Stagnation Pushed Serah To Migrate To US Via Kenya Airlift

Someone said, ‘If you don’t like something, change it, if you can’t change it, change your attitude.’ Despite being in a high ranking position in what would be a dream job to many by Kenyan standards, Serah always felt that to some extent, she had hit an optimal point, which consequently led to her career stagnation.

She yearned to drink more from the knowledge calabash by advancing her studies in a bind to build her skills and career further. Hungry for change, she would be introduced to the Kenya Airlift Program, and as they, the rest can only be recorded in historical books.

Towards the end of 2020, Serah boarded her longest ever flight enroute the land of the bold and the free, as the US is famously referred to. The ambitious single mother who grew up in a humble family in Ongata Rongai, in the outskirts of Nairobi City is attending the distinguished Illinois State University for a Master of Science in Business Analytics.

Her story is a candid manifestation that with an impregnable desire for change, our dreams are valid; that we can shake all barriers and break the ceilings of resistance.

In my candid interview with her, Serah offers us a clear glimpse of her journey to the US. In the lens of her own personal experience through the Kenya Airlift Program, she takes us through a number of steps which define the whole process including:

Preparing and registering for the GMAT exam. Applying to US Graduate Schools The student’s visa journey. Relocating to the US for studies. Personal opinion towards the program

