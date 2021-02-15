Death announcement for Francis Waweru Mbochi of Murungaru, Kenya

Death announcement for Mr Francis Waweru Mbochi of Murungaru, Nyandarua county, Kenya.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing away of Mr Francis Waweru Mbochi on February 11, 2021.

He was a husband to the late Mary Njeri Waweru and Beatrice Wanja and father to Peter Mbochi Waweru of Durham, NC, Ceciliah Kiruthi, Patrick Mwangi and Teresia Koome all in Kenya. He was the father-in-law of Gladwell Mbochi (Durham, NC), Charles Kiruthi, Margaret Mwangi and Sam Koome (Kenya). Francis was grandfather to Wilson Mbochi (Orlando, FL), Kelvin Mbochi (Apex, NC) among several others in Kenya. He was a brother to Joseph Igamba and Paul Wandati and brother-in-law to Lilian Igamba and Ruth Wandati all in Kenya. He was an uncle to Nancy Igamba (WA), Moses Igamba (Thomasville, AL), Esther Igamba (TX) and many others in Kenya.
Francis’ wish was for his family to always live in peace and harmony with each other. Kindly continue upholding the family in your prayers during this difficult time.
Francis Waweru will be laid to rest on Friday 2/19/2021. May his soul RIP.
For more information please contact Gladwell Mbochi (919)471-8078 or Peter Mbochi (919)491-7174.

 

