Death Announcement of Selina Joseph Kithinji of Peabody, Massachusetts
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Selina Joseph (Kithinji) of Peabody Massachusetts .She recently relocated to Kenya.
She was mother of Lincoln Kithinji and Brian Kithinji of Danvers,Massachusetts and sister to Janet Kanana of Peabody MA. Friends and family will be meeting virtually every evening starting tomorrow 02/02/2021 @ 8pm
Due to sudden death of Selina Kithinji, friends and family will be meeting virtually every evening at 8pm starting tomorrow 02/02/2021 a zoom link will be sent to you soon.
For more information please reach out to Lincoln or Janet .
For financial support cashup Janet kanana $Janetobarisiagbon
Or Lincoln kithinji $Vendetta
Thank you
Selina Kithinji’s funeral arrangments and prayers
Time: Tuesday 2/2/2021 @8:30PM
Meeting ID: 813 6339 4254
Passcode: 254254
Open this link to join my WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/H4zCaBXGsBN7UUmMLqzF49
