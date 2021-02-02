Death Announcement of Selina Joseph Kithinji of Peabody, Massachusetts

Death Announcement of Selina Joseph Kithinji of Peabody, Massachusetts

Death Announcement of Selina Joseph Kithinji of Peabody, MassachusettsIt is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Selina Joseph (Kithinji) of Peabody Massachusetts .She recently relocated to Kenya.

She was mother of Lincoln Kithinji and Brian Kithinji of Danvers,Massachusetts and sister to Janet Kanana of Peabody MA. Friends and family will be meeting virtually every evening starting tomorrow 02/02/2021 @ 8pm

Due to sudden death of Selina Kithinji, friends and family will be meeting virtually every evening at 8pm starting tomorrow 02/02/2021 a zoom link will be sent to you soon.
For more information please reach out to Lincoln or Janet .
For financial support cashup Janet kanana $Janetobarisiagbon
Or Lincoln kithinji $Vendetta
Thank you

Selina Kithinji’s funeral arrangments and prayers

Time: Tuesday 2/2/2021 @8:30PM

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 813 6339 4254
Passcode: 254254

Open this link to join my WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/H4zCaBXGsBN7UUmMLqzF49

