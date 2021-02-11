Dr. Waigwa Makes History As First Mukurino To preach At Potters House

Dr Solomon Waigwa has made history as the first Mukurino to preach for Bishop TD. Jakes at Potter House Church in Dallas Texas.

Bishop TD Jakes is a friend of Kenya in many ways and he has made many visits to Kenya and supports many development projects in many parts of the country. He has a special love for Kenya and through his interest for our country, he has connected with Dr. Solomon Waigwa who is the pastor of Rhema Gospel Church in Irving Texas and has forged a special friends with him to a point that he honored him to preach in his Church.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Waigwa’s message in tribute to Black history month was themed “Beyond the Rivers of Ethiopia”.

“Whenever you find yourself confronted by two opinions, the Word of God is all that you need.” This is the sound counsel of Dr. Solomon Waigwa, professor of religion and ethics; senior pastor of Rhema Gospel Church in Irving, Texas and a proud Kenyan. In this eye-opening tribute to Black history, he dismantles the common narrative that “Christianity is a Western religion,” by providing colorful, historical accounts of sons of Africa and their immense contributions to the Gospel doctrine. He also illuminates what God has in store for us next: a new “God experience” where we no longer fear “the other,” and a language where we can honor God in one accord (Zephaniah 3:9). How will we be ushered into this new “God experience”? According to Dr. Waigwa, by waiting patiently, yet expectantly, on the Lord.

Video by T.D. Jakes

Dr. Waigwa Makes History As First Mukurino to preach at Potters House