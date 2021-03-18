President John Magufuli’s last posts that stirs talk of premonition

When we say the writing is on the wall, many do not liken it to a death wish or premonition of what is to come. But a quick look at Tanzania President John Magufuli’s Twitter tells a different story. It paints a picture that can be summarised in one word, death. Five of his latest tweets were about his condolence messages following the deaths of prominent personalities.

Magufuli’s death was officially announced by Tanzania Vice President Samia Suluhu on March 17. He is said to have died of heart disease. She is set to be sworn in on Thursday, March 18, at 6pm. The burial date for Magufuli is yet to be announced.

On February 22, Magufuli tweeted, “Nimesikitishwa na kifo cha Prof. Benno Ndulu (Ex-Governor BOT). Pole kwa familia na wafiwa wote. Nitamkumbuka kwa ushauri wake wa kuimarisha uchumi wa nchi yetu hususani mageuzi ktk sekta ya fedha. Alikuwa mchapakazi na mnyenyekevu. Mungu aiweke roho yake mahali pema peponi,Amina.”

[I am saddened by the death of Prof. Benno Ndulu (Ex-Governor BOT). Sorry for the family and all the bereaved. I will remember him for his advice on strengthening our country’s economy, especially reforms in the financial sector. He was hardworking and humble. May God place his soul in a good place in paradise, Amen]

A little over a month before the passing on of Magufuli, he had tweeted, “Nimepokea kwa masikitiko taarifa ya kifo cha Mhe. Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, aliyekuwa Makamu wa Kwanza wa Rais wa Zanzibar. Natoa pole kwa Rais wa Zanzibar Mhe. Dkt. Mwinyi, Familia, Wazanzibari, wanachama wa ACT-Wazalendo na Watanzania wote. Mungu amweke mahali pema peponi, Amina.”

[I have sadly received the news of the death of Hon. Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, former First Vice President of Zanzibar. I apologize to the President of Zanzibar Hon. Dr. Mwinyi, Family, Zanzibaris, ACT-Wazalendo members, and all Tanzanians. God bless him in paradise, Amen.]

On December 16, he said, “Nimesikitishwa na kifo cha Ndg. Subhash Patel. Wakati wa uhai wake ametoa mchango mkubwa katika maendeleo ya viwanda, kukuza biashara na kuzalisha ajira kwa Watanzania wengi. Natoa pole kwa Familia, CTI, TPSF na TNBC ambako alishiriki vizuri.”

[I am saddened by the death of Ndg. Subhash Patel. During his lifetime he has made a significant contribution to industrial development, trade promotion, and job creation for many Tanzanians. I offer my condolences to the Family, CTI, TPSF, and TNBC where he participated well.]

Magufuli on December 6, 2020, said, “Nimesikitishwa na kifo cha Kamishna wa Maadili, Jaji Mstaafu wa Mahakama ya Rufani Harold Nsekela. Poleni familia, watumishi wote wa Sekretarieti ya Maadili na Mahakama. Jaji Mstaafu Nsekela alikuwa mwadilifu, mzalendo, asiyejikweza na mchapakazi. Mungu amweke mahali pema, Amina.”

[I am saddened by the death of the Ethics Commissioner, Retired Judge of the Court of Appeal Harold Nsekela. Pollen family, all staff of the Secretariat of Ethics and Judiciary. Retired Judge Nsekela was fair, patriotic, non-judgmental, and hardworking. God bless him, Amen.]

On November 12, 2020, he tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the news about the passing on of the former President of Ghana, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings. My condolences to Your Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and the brotherly people of Ghana for the loss of this Great-man of Africa. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.”

In September last year, Magufuli wrote, “Nawapa pole familia na wote walioguswa na kifo cha Jaji Mstaafu Mark Bomani. Nitamkumbuka kwa mchango wake mkubwa Serikalini katika masuala ya sheria na katika chama akiwa Mjumbe wa Baraza la Wadhamini wa CCM. Mwenyezi Mungu aiweke roho yake mahali pema peponi, Amina.”

[I offer my condolences to the family and all those affected by the death of Retired Judge Mark Bomani. I will remember him for his great contribution to the Government in legal matters and the party as a Member of the CCM Board of Trustees. May Allah keep his soul in a good place in paradise, Amen.]

