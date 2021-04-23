Death Announcement For Harold Athe Of Atlanta, Georgia

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Harold Athe, a fairly new member of the Kenyan diaspora community in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harold fell ill in October 2019 soon after landing in the U. S. on a green card. What was meant to be a fresh start with a hope filled future soon became a battle with seemingly endless tumors in his brain.

Harold finally succumbed to brain cancer on the evening of Monday 19th April under the care of his cousin in Atlanta, Georgia

This is a humble appeal for financial support to help send our brother to his final resting place back home in Kenya per his family’s wishes.

There will be a fundraiser on Saturday 5/1/21 at 5PM

1225 Cumberland Creek Pl SW

Marietta, Ga 30008.

There is currently an ongoing virtual component of the fundraiser that ends on 05/01/2021

A Memorial Service will be held on 05/02/2021 at

West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory

2480 Macland Rd

Marietta, Ga 30064

Program

Viewing & visitation:1-2:29PM

Memorial Service 2:30PM.

For more information contact

Mark Agola-(404) 797-2240

Emma Agola-(678) 230-5344

