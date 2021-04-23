Death Announcement For Harold Athe Of Atlanta, Georgia
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Harold Athe, a fairly new member of the Kenyan diaspora community in Atlanta, Georgia.
Harold fell ill in October 2019 soon after landing in the U. S. on a green card. What was meant to be a fresh start with a hope filled future soon became a battle with seemingly endless tumors in his brain.
Harold finally succumbed to brain cancer on the evening of Monday 19th April under the care of his cousin in Atlanta, Georgia.