Death Announcement For Harold Athe Of Atlanta, Georgia

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Death Announcement For Harold Athe Of Atlanta, Georgia
Death Announcement For Harold Athe Of Atlanta, GeorgiaIt is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Harold Athe, a fairly new member of the Kenyan diaspora community in Atlanta, Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Harold fell ill in October 2019 soon after landing in the U. S. on a green card. What was meant to be a fresh start with a hope filled future soon became a battle with seemingly endless tumors in his brain.
Harold finally succumbed to brain cancer on the evening of Monday 19th April under the care of his cousin in Atlanta, Georgia.
More Related Stories
NEWS

Kenyan man Stephen Muiruri Kamau found dead in his truck in…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory for Jane Wambui Muchiri of…

NEWS

Kenyan Man Daniel Mwangi Dies In A Boat Accident In New…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory for Jacqueline Alice Kirui…

This is a humble appeal for financial support to help send our brother to his final resting place back home in Kenya per his family’s wishes.
There will be a fundraiser on Saturday 5/1/21 at 5PM
1225 Cumberland Creek Pl SW
Marietta, Ga 30008.
There is currently an ongoing virtual component of the fundraiser that ends on 05/01/2021
A Memorial Service will be held on 05/02/2021 at
West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory
2480 Macland Rd
Marietta, Ga 30064
Program
Viewing & visitation:1-2:29PM
Memorial Service  2:30PM.
For more information contact
Mark Agola-(404) 797-2240
Emma Agola-(678) 230-5344
Death Announcement For Harold Athe Of Atlanta, Georgia

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Death Announcement For Harold Athe Of Atlanta, Georgia 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: