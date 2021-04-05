Kenyans React as Karen Nyamu Shares New Video With Samidoh

Karen Nyamu, the Lawyer-turned-politician has shared a new video having a good time with sensational Kikuyu singer Samidoh at an undisclosed location. The undated video posted on Karen’s Instagram page has created a buzz among their fans with a section claiming that the two are at it again.

In the video, Samidoh is seen teasing Karen in their local dialect while putting his head around her abdomen area. The two look at each other and laugh fondly. However, fans took to the comment section to empty their sentiments on the never seen before short video clip.

One user identified as @i_am_lexyn shared that she now believes that marriage is too complicated.

“Marriage is a scam. I rest my case,” she wrote while on the other hand, @nyarasembo23 felt that if there is love between the two, then people should let them be; “It is love and in Kenya it is allowed to have more than one wife.”

However, fans like @shekesmall were eager to know what will be Samidoh’s explanation to the cosy video shared by Karen given that he has always tried to defend his family from such limelight.

“Ngojeni sasa mskie apology/explanation ya samidoh! Atatudanganya nini this time round? Waiting,” @shekesmall commented.

The video was, however, deleted on Monday afternoon.

This new development comes barely a month after Karen disclosed that she did not know the singer was married when they started dating in 2019. In a media interview, Karen said she learned four months into their relationship of Samidoh’s marriage to Edith Nderitu from Nairobi nominated MCA Mary Njambi.

Setting the record straight following days of explosive drama, Karen said the singer assured her that Edith knew about the affair, which led to the birth of her son in December 2020, and denied claims that she is a homewrecker.

“I do not think I confused Samidoh. We met at a political event that he was performing at, and we became friends. I didn’t know Samidoh was married because he was not even wearing a ring. I came to know after being his friend for around four months…. I am not making excuses. These things happen; a lot of women live this life. The only thing I have a problem with is people thinking I am a homewrecker – that I was doing things to compete with the wife and all that,” she opened up.

It will be remembered that when their clandestine relationship was an open secret, Samidoh publicly apologised to his family and fans. The father of three termed the relationship which led to the birth of their son, a mistake which he regrets but agreed to support his child both emotionally and financially.

