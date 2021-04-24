PHOTOS: Inside Evans Kidero’s Ksh 540K a Month Luxury Apartments

Former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, is a business magnet with investments in the real estate sector, commercial buildings and other unidentified businesses.

In 2018, investigative agencies estimated his net worth at over Ksh9 billion.

- Advertisement -

Apart from owning over 11 high-end vehicles, Yala Towers in Nairobi and hundreds of acres of land worth billions of shilling, he also owns 50 rental units on Riara Road and other luxury serviced apartments (GemSuites) at Riverside, Muthaiga and near State House.

According to the managers, the GemSuites apartments are a new concept in luxury living in Nairobi, defined by well-appointed, fully furnished and serviced executive apartments, managed to the most exacting international standards.

The state of the art apartments and hotel rooms are equipped with well-appointed finishes and amenities familiar with a five-star class hotel, with the comfort, space and privacy of a home.

GemSuites’ fully serviced one and two-bedroom apartments attract foreigners and the wealthy who part with Ksh540,000 per month as rental charges, minus room service, food and entertainment.

The hotel was once in the spotlight in a row pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew Jomo Gecaga who sought to block his eviction from the lavish apartment over rental arrears.

A spot check by Kenyans.co.ke established that some of the apartments are also leased for short term stays of up to eight hours. A one bedroom stay goes for Ksh9,500 for day bookings where guests can check in at 9am and check out by 5pmon the same day.

The three properties, Muthaiga, Riverside and near State House have a signature Italian branded restaurant, Argenti which offers full-course meals, exotic alcoholic drinks and beverages. Kidero has plans to launch Skytop bars on the 11th floor of all three premises.

“After a long hard day, one will be able to unwind with your associates at the Argenti Lounge. Grab a healthy smoothie at the Poolside Bar or get together for a post-conference sundowner with breath-taking city views,” the management announced.

The apartments further offer VIP airport meet and assist, chauffeured car services, relocation services, fitness and spa centres, meeting and conference rooms and airport transportation/CBD shuttles.

GemSuites Riverside was awarded the best hotel development award by Africa Property Investment.

By JOHN MBATI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

PHOTOS: Inside Evans Kidero’s Ksh 540K a Month Luxury Apartments