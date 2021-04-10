VIDEO: Reverend Lucy Natasha Reveals Desire To Get Married

Nairobi’s hottest preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha says she can’t wait to get married to someone who will help her serve the gospel ministry.

Natasha revealed her eagerness to walk down the aisle when she was featured on Episode 2 of Stori Yangu TV Show which airs on Maisha Magic on Saturday.

Known for her showy display of her opulence lifestyle, the gorgeous preacher and firstborn of three siblings, stated that she would finally love to settle down having been single for a while.

“I would like to get married one day, you know because I believe being single is a season and also marriage is a season. And the kind of man that I see my future with is God-fearing man, a man with high family values, a man who is also a destiny partner. I want to marry somebody who will be a destiny partner.

I want to serve with my husband. I want to bless humanity with my husband,” Natasha explains.

But, it’s not only Natasha who is eager to see herself married, her 56-year-old mother Reverend Esther Wanjiru too, as well as her brother Joseph Shaffique who serves in her ministry, and sister Shifra who is already married.

In an interview with comedian MC Jessy three months ago, Rev Natasha revealed that she is already seeing someone who is a foreigner and a man of means in the corporate world.

She also disclosed that they intend to hold three wedding ceremonies, one in Kenya, another in her boo’s home country, and a third in his current country of residence.

Natasha also revisits her childhood memories growing up as a stammer in the slums of Mathare. She also shares her journey as a preacher which commenced after she graduated with a degree in Theology from South Africa.

Stori Yangu, which returned last week for its fourth season, is an in-depth and intimate profile documentary show featuring celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures in the country.

Other personalities set to be featured in this season are Adelle Onyango, John Allan Namu, Cpt.Koki Mutungi, Rachael Shebesh, Rev. Timothy Njoya, Dr. Alfred Mutua, and Millie Odhiambo.

The show is produced by Euguene Mbugua, the man behind other shows like My Perfect Wedding, Foods of Kenya, Sol Family and Concert Nyumbani.

By Thomas Matiko

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rev Lucy Natasha!

