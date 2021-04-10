Emotional Stability: Beautiful Days And How To Create One

We always desire to have a beautiful day but it’s a different ball game making it beautiful. Whats a beautiful day? Is it a sense of emotional stability, a happy mood, state of good health, vigour or energy, a good spiritual status? All these may mean a beautiful day to one person or the other.

However how can you make your day beautiful?

A beautiful day is all about you creating it.

Whatever inspires you engage it and it will create a beautiful day for you.

Call it beautiful and it will become.

Write it down, mention it – that it will be beautiful!

Have you survived Covid 19, or achieved your target?

These are some of the things that make a day beautiful. So pursue them

Plan it. Failure to plan is planning to fail.

Appreciate others.

Thank God for everything – your breath, work, or health. All

Look at the skies and marvel at how small you are then be humble.

Don’t rot in the house even amidst Covid 19. Get out, plant a tree, add value to your environment, achieve your targets and remember confinement can be stressful.

What is Beautiful?

Bold. Success is not for cowards.

Engage. See where you can plug in.

Achieve. You need to achieve your targets

Understand. Get to know how to be efficient through the execution of plans and be a go getter.

Target. Focus on what the target is then go for it

Inspire. Inspire yourself through self motivation

Fruition. Be fruitful like a tree planted by the river bank.

Unbowed . Be unbowed and unmoved by negativity. Focus on the good

Learn. Find new ways to do things.

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

