Death Announcement: Sudden Passing Away Of Dr. James Wairimu In SC

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing away of Dr. James Wairimu in South Carolina.

Dr. Wairimu’s family was notified of his passing on, on 28th April 2021. His death was sudden and unexpected due to suspected seizures while he was asleep in his apartment. He died in Florence, South Carolina.

Dr. Wairimu is survived by his two sisters Margaret Nduta Wairimu & Jane Wanjiru Wairimu, his aunties Alice Kimani (US), Joyce Gitau (Kenya), and uncles Bernard Mwangi (Kenya) and John Wanyoike (Kenya). He is uncle to Kevin, Sharon, Nelson & Joe, Waweru, Trizah & Lucy. Cousin to Dr. Kimani & Josephine, Patricia & Sean, Christine, Anthony, Moses (US); Agnes & Simon, Gitau-Kamande, Rose & Njeri; Gitau-Wanyoike, Christine, Anne; MaryJoan, Lucia, Luke & Deborah; Angela-Linda & Emmanuel-David.

Funeral arrangements:

Dr. Wairimu will be laid to rest on Friday 7th May 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dr. Wairimu’s death is not news that we as a family thought we would have to share. He has been taken away from us too soon. He was such a humble person, a pillar for this family, always willing to help, such a hard worker and above all, a loving person.

We loved “Daura”, as we all fondly called him, very much, but God loved him more. Rest easy Daura, till we meet again.

Please keep the family of Dr. James Gitau Wairimu in your thoughts and prayers.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82269815531

Meeting ID: 822 6981 5531

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,82269815531#

Dial by telephone

+1 312 626 6799

Meeting ID: 822 6981 5531

Burial

Crown Hill Cemetery

Friday May 7th, 2021

700 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46208

Celebration of Life

Stuart Mortuary Inc.

Friday May 7th, 2021

11:00am

2201 N. Illinois Street

Indianapolis, IN 46208

Special Instructions: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82269815531 Meeting ID: 822 6981 5531

https://smithfuneralhomesc.com/obituaries/james-wairimu

