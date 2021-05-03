Shun Negativity And Thoughts That Make You Stop Pursuing Your Dreams

Learning from the mistakes of others is an adage we should all live by, but most of us confuse that with owning the failures of others. Because person XYZ failed at their first attempt, we are not going to waste time giving it a trial. We are afraid of starting because person ABC invested so much and lost it all. We even let people’s opinions alter our dreams with comments like “it has never happened; no one can change the system; this is how things work”! What a pity! We choose to crawl and walk beneath when we have wings to fly and soar.