Live Stream: Chris Kirubi’s Funeral Ceremony in Gatanga, Murang’a county

VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Live Stream: Chris Kirubi's Funeral Ceremony in Gatanga, Murang’a county

 Businessman Dr Chris Kirubi’s funeral is currently underway at his Bendor estate in Gatanga, Murang’a county where family members, business associates, government leaders and employees are gathered for his sendoff.

Dr Kirubi passed away on Monday aged 80. He had battled cancer since 2017.

- Advertisement -

According to the family, he developed complications early in the year prompting further medical intervention about a year after undergoing treatment abroad with great success.

Dr Kirubi chaired Capital FM, Haco Industries Limited, Kiruma International Limited, International House Limited, Nairobi Bottlers Limited, Sandvik East Africa Limited and DHL Kenya.

Source-https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/

More Related Stories
FEATURED STORIES

Chris Kirubi’s Grandson Christopher Kirubi Emotional…

NEWS

The Unknown Chris Kirubi’s Lastborn Daughter, Fiona…

NEWS

VIDEO: Businessman Chris Kirubi’s funeral service

NEWS

Disrespect of the dead: Miguna Miguna’s Eulogy for Chris…

Live Stream: Chris Kirubi’s Funeral Ceremony in Gatanga, Murang’a county

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More