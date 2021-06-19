The Unknown Chris Kirubi’s Lastborn Daughter, Fiona Farha Kirubi

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, Fiona Farha introduced herself to mourners as Chris Kirubi’s lastborn daughter during the business mogul’s burial ceremony held at his Bedo estate in Gatanga Sub-County, Murang’a County.

Unlike her elder siblings Robert Kirubi and Maryanne Musangi, Fiona is unknown to the public.

Before she could read her eulogy, Fiona broke down on the podium, and her siblings stood by her side, comforting her as she read on.

“I want to thank you all for being here to remember and celebrate the life of my dad, Chris Kirubi. To those gathered here who I haven’t met, I am Fiona Kirubi, the youngest of his children,” she introduced herself.

She reminisced on all the fun moments she enjoyed with her father, the impact he had in her life, her marriage, and narration of him to her children.

Fiona is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Here is her eulogy:

When I was a child, I was terribly subconscious of our shared Kirubi permanent forehead and wide smile and I would try to hide his traits. However, as I grew older, I have come to embrace our unique physical traits which connect us and I am more proud of my forehead and a big smile and who would who have thought I’d married an amazing dentist.

I wish he would have met the new addition to the family, my 7-month-old son Mufasa who would carry the name Kirubi. I promise to tell him all about his Guka when he grows up.

I grew up with my mum and I learnt that the words and encouragement that my dad had trouble expressing came out through his successes and achievements

My dad taught me the meaning of hard work and independence and to always aim for the stars. He taught me that with great blessings come great responsibilities

As a young adult living in Dubai, I remember accompanying my dad to endless meetings, driving around and it was during these moments that we would bond as father and daughter in our own way

I admired how he would have discussions late into the night even though I was so exhausted I would be completely in awe of how he could continue going and going and going and gave everyone he met his time and he was never short of living with words of wisdom.

He would break down my business ideas and had a way of looking at the future in terms of business.

All his grandchildren will carry his legacy into the future. He is no longer in pain and is resting. Rest in peace papa.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Watch Fiona Farha Kirubi speak at his father’s burial

