Kenyan Diaspora Foundation Touching many lives in Kenya through Generous Donations

The Kenya Diaspora Foundation is a charitable organisation that was formed by Kenyans in the diaspora in various countries and meet on Facebook platform since April 2020. Its main aim is to support vulnerable Kenyans with basic necessities bought with money raised by Kenyans on social media.

The foundation had volunteers visiting children’s homes in 11 areas to offer whatever aid was needed in the region. The areas included Mombasa, Malindi, Nairobi, Muranga, Mutumu, Namaga, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kakamega, Turkana and Garissa.

The COVID‑19 crisis has laid bare pre-existing gaps in social protection provisions. As employees fell ill, reduced their working hours or lost their jobs, paid sick-leave schemes, short-time work schemes and unemployment benefits kicked in.

This helped sustain the incomes of many, but even in countries with the most advanced social protection, some workers with non-standard jobs and their families miss out. The situation is worse in countries with large informal sectors where growing numbers of people lose work without any access to income like Kenya. This was the reason why founding members of the Kenyan Diaspora Foundation decided to come up with projects that were aimed at help[ing Kenyans back at home.

The foundation is a charitable organisation that was formed by Kenyans in the diaspora in various countries who met on the Facebook platform in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its main aim is to support vulnerable Kenyans with basic necessities bought with money raised by Kenyans on social media.

The foundation had volunteers based in Kenya who were appointed to visit children’s homes in 11 areas including Mombasa, Malindi, Nairobi, Muranga, Mutumu, Namaga, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kakamega, Turkana and Garissa.

To reach its goal, the charity conducted the first phase of feeding and humanitarian programs in various places which included children’s homes and it is now on its second phase of activities where it aims to empower individuals through enrolling them on vocational training. It intends to relieve financial hardship for the less fortunate individuals and so far it has enrolled few candidates to study hairdressing and beauty therapy courses in a local college.

“We have also provided relief of unemployment for individuals by providing them with capital for business of their choices and further supporting them to ensure progress,” its organisers told TUKO.co.ke. “We have other programmes lined up but this will only be made possible if we manage to secure funds from well-wishers and donors,” added the organisers

–https://www.facebook.com/groups/1891592164452960

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

