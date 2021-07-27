Christ Harvesters Global Outreach Ministries Faith Event in Marietta GA

Greetings in the Name of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Christ Harvesters Global Outreach

Ministries invites You to a Faith Event as we raise funds for the Purchase of Our New Church

Property in Kennesaw Georgia on August the 8th 2021 from 1:00 pm – 4pm.

God Has supernaturally given us a Church Property that seats on 8.27 Acres with 12,000 SQ Ft

building.

If God would Calls You to be Part of this historic event: Join us at 877 Franklin Gateway

Suite # 200 Marietta Ga 30067 or Send your Gift to: Cash App 470-447-9234

($chgmofaithproject) or Texting the Word CHMIFAITH to 833-245-7541.

- Advertisement -

#DivineRestoration

#DivinePartnership

#ThePromiserAbleToPerform

RSVP

Christ Harvesters Global Outreach Ministries. Overseer

Christharvesters.org

Apostle David Karanja 678.860.1470 or Joseph Kamau, Project Director 470.447.9234

Christ Harvesters Global Outreach Ministries is an Apostolic Lighthouse with a Mandate to Preach the Gospel of the Kingdom to the Nations. We have an Assignment to Teach and Preach the uncompromised Word of God.

Our Mission Making Disciples and Transforming Lives.

Our Vision To be an Apostolic Lighthouse that is a Fountain of Deliverance, Healing and Restoration where Disciples are Raised, Equipped and Developed.