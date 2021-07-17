Kenyan Musician Wanjaro Junior Leaves Suicide Note And Disappears

The family of Kenyan musician Irûngû Wanjaro alias Wanjaro Junior has made an appeal to Kenyans to help them find him.

- Advertisement -

Before his disappearance, Wanjaro had written a suicide note claiming that he would throw himself in Sagana River. His family members are requesting the authorities to help look for him in the River.

In addition, Wanjaro had indicated that he had a Ksh700,000 debt which was stressing him out and he was unable to pay it.

“When I go missing, don’t waste a lot of time looking for me. My body will be in Sagana River,” reads the message seen by Kameme FM.

One of the most popular songs sang by Irungu include; Wendo ni Mugeria.

Irungu is the brother of the late popular Kikuyu musician George Wanjaro. Before his death, he sung songs like Date ya Mbeere and Wanjaro Marua ma Jacqueline.

The incident took place just days after a headteacher killed himself in school.

The 46-year-old teacher was mourned as a charismatic leader who had never shown signs of depression.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 800,000 people die from suicide each year (that is one person every 40 seconds).

WHO reports that suicide is the second leading cause of death with majority of those affected aged 15-29.

During the launch of the Kenya Mental Health Action Plan (2021-2025), Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi stated that the Country had experienced a sharp increase in suicide cases, mental health conditions, substance use and addictive disorders.

“Our policies recognize the need to promote mental health, adoption of preventive programmes focusing on families and communities at all cross-sectoral levels and reduce stigma,” she stated.

By STEPHANIE WANGARI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Musician Wanjaro Junior Leaves Suicide Note And Disappears