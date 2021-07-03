Kenyan Woman Esther Ngotho running for mayor of Beverly, Massachusetts

Kenyan Woman Esther Ngotho running for mayor of Beverly, MassachusettsA Kenyan Diaspora woman Esther Ngotho is running for mayor of Beverly, Massachusetts. Esther has taken out nomination papers to run for mayor, making her the third person to run against incumbent Mayor Mike Cahill.

Ngotho took out nomination papers for mayor on Tuesday. A native of Kenya, she has a doctorate of public health, a Master of Arts in emergency and disaster management, a Bachelor of Science in nursing, and a Bachelor of Education in business administration.

Ngotho, 55, has served on the Beverly Human Rights Committee, the Beverly Democratic City Committee’s affirmative action and outreach subcommittee, and on the boards of the Refugee Immigration Ministry and the Massachusetts Alliance Against Predatory Lending. She ran for City Council at-large in 2017.

In a statement, Ngotho said she has three decades of experience as an educator, nurse and “voracious health and anti-poverty advocate.”

“I plan to use these assets to give the disenfranchised people in Beverly a tenacious advocate,” she said.

Ngotho joins Beverly police officer Dana Nicholson and businessman Marshall Sterman as potential opponents of Cahill, who is seeking reelection. The candidates must file nomination papers with the signatures of 100 residents by Aug. 10 to get on the ballot. Residents who want to run for office have until Aug. 6 to take out nomination papers.

Source-https://www.salemnews.com/

 

