Kenyan woman shot on suspicion of being serial killer Carolyne Kangogo

A Kenyan woman was shot in Kiminini on Friday morning on suspicion of being the serial killer Carolyne Kangogo.

Phanice Chemutai was shot in the stomach by one Ken Muyundo in Kiminini marketplace after the licensed gun holder mistakenly identified her as Corporal Kangogo as the two share a surname.

Speaking to the media, Trans Nzoia Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng confirmed the incident stating that Mr Muyundo had erred in discharging his weapon.

“Haimaniishi sababu umepigiwa na mtu anaitwa Chemutai na kusemekana ati yeye ni dangerous, ati unafyatua risasi,” he said.

The police commandant went ahead to state that even the police were not allowed to shoot the killer cop on sight unless the circumstances were justifiable.

According to an OB Report seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, Phanice Chemutai, had been incessantly calling Mr Muyundo asking to meet within Kiminini Market.

He then reported the matter to Kiminini Police Station and revealed his suspicions that the caller was Corporal Kangogo and he feared that he was her next victim.

Police then laid a trap for the caller with Mr Muyundo as a part of the plan.

“The OCS arranged a team and laid a trap and the lady met with the reportee who fired a single shot to scare her and she was arrested,” the OB report reads.

The bullet penetrated Ms Chemutai in her lower abdomen and she is currently admitted at Kitale County Referral Hospital for treatment.

In her defence, the shooting victim claimed to have Mr Muyundo at Kiminini Market where they exchanged telephone contacts.

The police incident reports stated that Mr Muyundo’s Ceska pistol was confiscated and one spent cartridge retrieved.

Corporal carol Kangogo’s killing spree has held the nation in suspense with the country’s security apparatus at a loss to predict her move.

The 34-year-old first killed her lover Constable John Ogweno on Monday in Kasarani, Nakuru.

Less than 24 hours later, she shot and killed Peter Ndwiga at a Juja hotel where the two had booked a room for the night.

It is suspected that Kaangogo’s killing spree is far from over with reports indicating that she threatened her strange husband with the same fate as her two victims.

Detectives tracking her movement have revealed that she has been to 6 counties with her last sighting being Eldoret on Thursday. On the same day, her phone signal was traced to Kericho.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

